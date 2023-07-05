Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors attend Customer Appreciation Event

On Friday, June 30, the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited Hetrick Auto Body in Marne to celebrate their customer appreciation event in addition to their new management. The Ambassadors also had the opportunity to learn about the different services that the business provides.
Jim Johnson, owner of Hetrick Auto Body, shared about how and why he was able to reach this position. The previous owner, Phil Hetrick, was looking to retire and Johnson, an employee at the time, decided to make the transition and step up as a leader for the team. With over 30 years in the auto repair industry, Johnson is also knowledgeable in growing and retaining his customer base, as well as making improvements to the business. Friday’s customer appreciation event was just one way to thank all their customers for their business.
The many employees at Hetrick Auto Body stay busy each day with all of the different services that they provide. Their primary focus is collision repair in addition to glass replacement and hail damage repair. Another important part of their business is working with different insurance companies to utilize direct repair programs.
Friday’s customer appreciation event will feature grilled hamburgers, tacos, and other beverages. The Hetrick Auto Body team served until 2 p.m. at their shop, located at 502 Marne Road in Marne. To learn more about their services, call (712) 781-2211, or visit their Facebook page, Hetrick Auto Body.