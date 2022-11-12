Cass County 4-H is hosting a Find Out Night for the community and current 4-H or Clover Kid members to learn more about what our program does! On Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. indiviidials can come and go as through the Cass County Community Building, 805 W 10th Street in Atlantic to learn more about 4-H! This event is free, and you don’t need to RSVP. A short program overview will be presented at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Throughout the event, individuals will be able to stop at different tables to learn more and ask questions.

