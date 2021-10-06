The Cass County Conservation Board is holding “Acorn Explorers” Programs! The “Acorn Explorers” public programs will be monthly in person and with virtual options available. These programs are targeted for fifth grade and younger doing at-home learning.
The next programs are to be held on:
Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.- Batty for Bats- Cold Springs Park Campground shelter- Virtual available
Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.- Terrific Turkeys- Hitchcock House Barn- virtual available
Jan. 13 at 2 p.m.- Trumpeter Swan- Schildberg Rec. Area Lake 4- virtual available
Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.- Great Backyard Bird Count- Outdoor Educational Classroom virtual available
March 17 at 2 p.m.- Turtles- Outdoor Educational Classroom (maybe recorded for virtual)
April 14 at 2 p.m.- Signs of Spring- Cold Springs Park (maybe recorded for virtual)
Free and all on Thursdays! Please pre-register for the February/ March dates, if filled we will add another time slot. Please pre-register if you plan on attending virtually so that the zoom link can be sent to you! Pre-register by emailing lkanning@casscoia.us or calling 712-769-2372.