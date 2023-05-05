Outdoor Pickleball Games start May 10

The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring outdoor pickleball games, starting May 10 at the Sunnyside Pickelball Courts at the following times: Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. (pick up game- just show up); Fridays at 9:30 a.m. (pick up game- just show up); and Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

