The $500 Reanne Gruhn Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to an Atlantic High School graduate who benefited from Resource Room Services in the Atlantic Community School District, or is planning a career in education. The scholarship was established by Xi Beta Phi Sorority in 2003 as a memorial to their sister, Reanne Gruhn. Gruhn was an outstanding educator in the Atlantic Schools, specializing in Resource Room education. This scholarship is a tribute to her dedication and continuous love for all students. All graduating seniors or alumni are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. More information can be found on the AHS Guidance link on the website-atlanticiaschools.org. Applications must be turned in by March 29.

