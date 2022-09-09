AMES– The seventh annual Greenhouse Short Course, set to be held Sept. 15 at Reiman Gardens, offers greenhouse growers cutting edge information on greenhouse crop production as well as the opportunity to be re-certified as a commercial pesticide applicator. Registration is open to all greenhouse growers, including commercial, public and research sectors.
Greenhouse Short Course to Be Held at Reiman Gardens
