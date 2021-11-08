The Audubon County Community Foundation awarded $50,400 to Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2021 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Audubon County Community Foundation has distributed over $2.5 million in grants and scholarships over the last 24 years.
The following organizations are Fall 2021 Grant Recipients: Audubon County Fair Board for campground updates, $ 4,855; Audubon County Tourism for Audubon County Rural Schools Project, $ 2,242; Audubon Recreation Foundation for Audubon Recreation Center Gymnasium Expansion, $ 9,603; Brayton Community Club Playground Equipment update for $ 20,000; Exira Public Library for handicapped accessible/weather-proof doors, $10,000; ad The Children’s Nest for center updates, $ 3,700.
All grantees met the criteria as Audubon County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Audubon County were eligible to apply.
These grant funds were made possible by the generosity of donors to the Audubon County Community Foundation and the following charitable funds allocated through the community foundation: Audubon Masonic Association Endowed Fund; Audubon State Bank/Stephen Garst Endowed Fund; Charles T. and Kathleen K. Manatt Endowed Fund; Leon and Iva Milliman Endowed Fund for Audubon County; Fred and Evelyn Nissen Endowed Fund for Audubon; and Merle and Norma Petersen Endowed Fund.
The Audubon County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Audubon County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Audubon County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
The Audubon County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Chair, Joel Hoegh of rural Brayton; Vice Chair, Steven B. Hansen of Audubon; Secretary/Treasurer, Megan Wagner of Audubon; Gina Benton of Exira, Bob Blomme of Audubon; Pat Kaiser of Audubon; and Donna Olson of Kimballton.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.