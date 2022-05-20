AUDUBON — The Class of 2022 filed into the Audubon gym dressed in their black and grey robes as they started their journey beyond high school on Sunday, May 15.
The graduation theme was “Been there, done that, won’t do that again,” by the Jimi Vincent Band, their class colors were navy blue and silver, the class flower a white rose.
The class speaker was actually returning to Audubon. Lacey Degener had started out her teaching career in Audubon, teaching fifth graders.
She told the Class of 2022 that when she was offered the job here, “I couldn’t have imagined starting her career anywhere else.”
She said she was nervous, standing up before the group, but “did what any teacher would do,” when struggling to find the best topic for her speech. “I looked for a book,” she said.
She found one. Called, “What the Road Said,” she said it was just right. “I asked myself, what questions and doubts would I have starting out on a new path?”
During the commencement ceremonies, the AHS Concert band performed a prelude and processional, while the AHS Concert Choir performed “Memories.”
Principal Quentin Stanerson gave the welcome, and Superintendent Eric Trager introduced Degener.
Mark Nissen, School board president, presented the diplomas, and graduates marched across the stage to receive them, then got a white rose to take to their family.
Then it was time for the traditional tossing of the caps. Students turned to face the audience and then threw their caps into the air.
After that, graduates stopped to pose for pictures with friends and family members.
Earlier in the week, Class Night was held, with a prelude and processional by Sue Kroeker; A welcome by Braden Wessel, Class President. Kate Tessman, Class Treasurer talked about Class History and Hannah Thygesen, Class Secretary, did a staff tribute.
Scholarships and awards were presented by members of the Audubon community and AHS Staff. A parent tribute was presented by Gavin Smith, Class Vice-President and Sue Kroeker also did the recessional.