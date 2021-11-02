With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, in the race for Mayor, Tim Teig has 523 votes, Grace Garrett has 463, Kathy Sommers with 165 notes and Pat McCurdy with 80. There is one write in. In the city council ward 5 race, Dana D. Halder has 168 votes to 141 for Richard D. Casady. For the council at large seat, Gerald A. Brink has 993 votes and there are 19 write ins. For the ward 2 seat, Harlan L. Sisco has 111 votes and there is one write in. Shirley Jensen, running for Park and Rec board, has 1,031 votes and there are 12 write ins.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, in the city of Anita, there are three at large council seats - Deanna Andrews has 309 votes, Simon Jensen has 286 and Meghan Dorsey has 266. For Mayor, John Knutson has 395 votes and there are 12 write ins. For the vacancy at large seat, Mark Harris has 293 votes and there are 26 write ins.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, in Cumberland, Nancy Virginia Coughlin, running for Mayor, has 55 votes, there are also 5 write ins. For city council at large seats (there are three open), Darrin Hardisty has 51 votes, Mike Hill has 52 votes and Matt Dolch has 42 votes, and there are 11 write ins.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, in Griswold, for the Mayoral race, it was Brad Rhine with 108 votes over Matt Shehan with 87 votes and one write in. For City Council at large seats (two open) Jim Ridlen has 119 votes, Kirt Underwood has 105 votes, Xavier Johnson has 62 votes Doug Moore has 70 votes and there were 6 write ins. For public measure DG, there are 107 yes votes to 64 no votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, for Lewis city council at large (two seats available) Ryan K. Archibald has 55 votes, Christopher Jahnke has 38 votes and Mary L. Neece has 35 votes. For the at large vacancy seat, Teresa E. Comer has 60 votes and there are 3 write in votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, for the city of Marne council at large (two seats available) Angela Redler has 10 votes and Aaron Williams has 9 votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, from Massena, for Mayor, there were 63 write in votes have been reported. For city council at large seats (two are open) Jackson R. Bissell has 141 votes, Doug Venteicher has 142 votes and there are 12 write ins.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, in Wiota, for Mayor, J. Ford Lillard has 21 votes. For city council seats at large (three are open) Charles Bechtold has 19, Jeffrey L. Lillard has 16 and Bryon Armstrong has 19 votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, AHSTW School district, director at large (one seat available) Adam C. Long has 2 votes, Josh Guyer and Rebecka Rosmann have 0 votes each. In the AHSTW director district 1 (one seat available) Dana Joseph Tuma has 2 votes, Angie Grote has 0. In director district 4 (one seat available) Preston Krohn has 2 votes. For AHSTW public measure RZ there are 2 yes votes to 0 no votes. For AHSTW public measure SA there are 0 yes votes to 2 no votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, in the Atlantic School District with two director at large seats open, Kristy Pellett has 768 votes, Joshua McLaren has 799 votes and Amanda Berg has 584 votes. There were eight write ins.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, in the CAM School district, for the director at large seat (one available) Cara Murphy has 674 votes, Christopher Spieker has 509 and there were 2 write ins. For the director north seat, Charles L. Kinzie has 941 votes and there are 35 write ins. For the director south seat, Todd McKee has 702 votes, Gary Dinkla has 361 votes and there are 14 write ins. For the public measure DI, there are 825 no votes to 389 yes votes. For public measure DJ there are 828 no votes to 366 yes votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, in the Exira-EHK School District there were 0 votes for Kevin Petersen, Tamie Fahn or write ins with three seats open.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, in the Griswold school district, for the director at large seats (there are two available) Aaron Houser has 195 votes and Robert D. Petersen has 222 votes, there are nine write ins. For director district 3 seat, Scott Peterson has 3 votes. In the director district 4 seat Donald K. Smith has 126 votes. For the public measure DH, there are 184 yes votes to 72 no votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, for Des Moines area Community College Director District 3 Jim Knott got 0 votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, for Iowa Western Community College Director District 4 (one seat) Chris Blake has 2,212 votes and there are 19 write ins.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, for District 9 Randy Pash has 2 votes. In District 3 no votes have been reported yet.