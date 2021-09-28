Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy.
Breakfast for supper is always a treat and a hearty Feta Cheese Omelette served with a salad or your favorite breakfast potatoes makes for a super, simple and fun fall dinner.
Ingredients:
8 Cage Free Organic Brown eggs (or farm fresh eggs)
6 oz Feta Cheese (Block)
2 roma tomatoes (slices)
2 cups tightly packed fresh spinach
Kosher Salt & Cracked Black Pepper (to taste)
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons real butter
Directions:
1) Pre-heat a large frying pan to medium.Add olive oil and butter. In a Large bowl whisk your eggs, add salt and pepper and add oregano to eggs. Gently stir in eggs and continue stirring until eggs are set.
2) Add tomato slices and quarter size chunks of the fetta to the egg mixture, gently stir to combine. Add two tablespoons of water to the pan, add spinach, cover with a lid and let set.
3) When the Feta Cheese omelette is completely set up and firm, slice into triangles and serve with either fresh salad or with breakfast potatoes. Enjoy!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band "KISS", "John Fogerty," and the "Kenny Chesney" Band, He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.