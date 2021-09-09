AUDUBON — The Audubon Homecoming Court for 2021 was announced on Monday night, Sept. 6 at the Chis Jones Field, with fund-raising auctions, fun parent events and encouragement by the cheerleaders included in the program.
Audubon’s Homecoming game is Friday, Sept. 10 versus Fremont Mills. The game starts at 7 p.m.
The queen candidates include Jaci Christensen, Jocelyn Chambers, Chloe Jackson, Hannah Thygesen, and Aleah Hermansen. King candidates are Matt Beisswenger, Braden Wessel, Joey Schramm, Gavin Smith and Rylan Hansen.
Silent auctions for senior football players’ jerseys were held, with funds going to stock the food pantry located at the outside of the north doors of the school.
Winners of the football jersey auction were announced, and Coleman Mullenix helped out by being the auctioneer for a three item sale — an autographed football and volleyball were sold along with a cross country t-shirt.
The theme is On the Road Again.
Elementary Homecoming Dress Up Days are: Tuesday — Pajama Day; Wednesday — Crazy Sock Day; Thursday — Color Day — Headstart/PK — orange; TK/K — red; first grade — yellow; second — green; third — blue; 4th — purple. Friday is Spirit Day, wear red and white. No hair or face paint please.
Homecoming Theme Days for middle school and high school students are as follows: Tuesday — Down South; Wednesday — safari/jungle, with togas for seniors; Thursday — Business Trip (formal attire); and Friday — red and white day.