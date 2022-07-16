Goal for Trojan Locker to be on school grounds

ATLANTIC – Imagine buying sports equipment for your child to play middle school or high school sports, and wondering what to do with it after your child has graduated or is no longer playing a particular sport. Enter Rolly Parrott who oversees the Trojan Locker, which offers used sporting equipment and clothing for families in Atlantic. Parrott collects used equipment and clothing-cleats are a good example — but also takes cash donations to purchase items if he doesn’t have an item.
While the locker has been around since 2014, and has been located at city hall, at the American Legion Memorial Building, and currently at an Atlantic Park and Recreation Department shed, a goal is to have it housed somewhere on school property. Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said he has been in touch with concrete companies willing to put in the foundation at cost, and has asked if industrial tech students could design the building. Right now, Rasmussen said, the biggest hurdle is where the building would be housed in the district.