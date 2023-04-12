Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrate with Atlantic Parks and Recreation

PIctured are Ambassadors (from left to right): Colt Doherty, Jen McEntaffer, Dany Haynes, Kate Olson, Kelsey Beschorner, Graydon Schmidt, Kirk Knudsen, Dr. Keith Leonard, Laurie West, Jeremy Butler, Wyatt Adderton, Avery Zakrzewski, Dolly Bergmann, Shirley Jensen, BJ Hart, Tori Gibson, Alex McAfee, Jolene Smith, Lana Westphalen, Elaine Otte, Donnie Drennan, Megan Sramek, Jeff Christensen, Anne Quist, John Bricker, Bailey Smith and Ed Smith.

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Atlantic Parks and Recreation on Thursday, April 6. Ambassadors welcomed Wyatt Adderton as the new Atlantic Parks & Recreation Director.

