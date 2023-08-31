What’s it like to run for and hold a local office position, such as a seat on a City Council or School Board? Find out at “Local Office 101: Panel and Q&A” hosted by the Cass County Democrats Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9-11 a.m. at the Atlantic Public Library (507 Poplar Street, Atlantic).
Panelists sharing their personal experiences will include Atlantic City Council member Elaine Otte, Atlantic School Board Member Jenny Williams, and Atlantic Parks & Rec Board Member Shirley Jensen. LaVon Eblen will serve as the panel moderator.
Area residents are welcome to attend the free event to learn more about participating in local politics. Light breakfast refreshments will be provided.
For more information on the Cass County Democrats or to join the Cass County Democrats email newsletter, contact casscountyiadems@gmail.com or follow the Cass County Democrats on Facebook @CassCountyIADems or on Instagram @CassCountyDemocrats.