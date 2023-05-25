GRISWOLD - Graduates of Griswold High School stepped up the stairs to get their diplomas, representing the end of their elementary and high school days, and move into the real world going to college, straight into a job, and so on. Graduation was held in the high school gym on Sunday, May 21 at 5 p.m.
Griswold Graduates
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
Laura Bacon
