Cass County Genealogical Society Meeting Minutes

Jan. 26
The CCGS met at the Atlantic Public Library Meeting Room at 1 p.m. with 14 members and guests in attendance: Deb Lamb, Steve Lamb, Carolyn DeLay, Laurie Schroeder, Lorane Smith, Glenna Thompsen, Beth Johnson, Verna Esbeck, Dean Esbeck, Mary Hoegh, Carolyn Key, Linda Marek, Doris Krogman and Dana Kunze.
Vice President Doris Krogman called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered with ‘name a past family member that I wish I visited with’. A motion to approve the Secretary’s Report from the November meeting was made by Carolyn Delay and seconded by Beth Johnson. Motion carried. A motion to approve the Treasurer's report was made by Mary Hoegh and seconded by Linda Marek. Motion carried.
Committee Reports
Executive Report: Mary is indexing obituaries. Doris will assist with the project. Mary and Carolyn K will prepare the 2 required tax reports. CCGS received $10 from IA State Genealogical Society for a portion of the revenue for 2 copies of the Benton Township cemetery book.
Records, Collections, and Reference Materials: Glen Fleming has updated the Atlantic Cemetery Records in the Genealogy Research Room.
Publicity: LaVon e-mailed today’s program topic to the newspaper and the community calendars.
Old Business:
Request for funding for Atlantic News Telegraph papers to be digitized was submitted. Donations are welcome for the digitizing project to help meet the match request.
By-Laws update project has not begun.
New Business: None
Next Meeting: February 23, Atlantic Public Library, 1 p.m.
Program: Discovering Your Roots: Interviewing Kin and Mining Home Sources. Video and discussion.