EXIRA — A $1.2 million project made possible through Urban Renewal funds will help complete new cabins at Littlefield Park.
Audubon County Conservation Director Bruce Haag said the goal is to make Littlefield Park a destination park for the region, with both single family cabins and a lofted, larger cabin. The plans have been in the works for several years, but the pieces fell into place as funding became available.
Dirt work began last year, and the cabins will be located south of the boat dock.
“There was a big hill to the south and we started off with bulldozers flattening the hill out with a slight grade to it. We built a road up to that area and then ran all of our utilities. It overlooks the lake with a real nice view of the park up there,” Haag said.
Concrete was poured earlier this month for the basements of the structures.
“It’s quite a project. It’s going to be quite an improvement to the park. We still have a lot more work to do here, but the basements are finished,” Haag said. “We are expecting the cabins to get delivered in February. Then we will probably have nearly another year’s worth of work to finish all the other aspects of it before they are ready and able to be rented out to the public.”
The cabins are pre-fab homes.
Six will be considered single family structures, about 14 x 46 feet, sleeping six people. The seventh will be a larger, lofted cabin with an occupancy of 12 to 14 people.
Haag said he expects the cabins to be a big draw, especially for new people coming in from the city.
“You don’t have to own a camper. Let’s say you only have a car, you just have to throw the things you need in the trunk and go for the weekend. Otherwise you have to purchase a camper and have a pickup to pull it and a place to park it,” he said. “This is a real popular alternative for those people who might not have enough time to justify purchasing a camper or don’t have a place to store it or whatever. They can get the same experience.”
The single family cabins are expected to rent for around $100 per night with an estimated $200 rate for the larger cabin. Cabins will be complete with bathrooms, showers, and kitchens.