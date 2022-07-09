AUDUBON — The Audubon Community School Board approved signing with a general contractor to continue the high school and middle school project, and will be able to finance the difference in cost between the previous bid and this one — about $850,000 — with bonded for, but unused SAVE funds.
The district had to let the general contractor part of the project for bids again — the second tine the district has had to do that — and Superintendent Eric Trager said that two contractors had submitted bids. The first time the district let the project for bids, they came in much higher than estimated and the board rejected them all and took a second look at the project plans to try to lower some costs. With some changes and more competitive bidders, the district had approved contracts for plumbing and heating, mechanical and a general contractor, but the district had to go back for bids again after the general contractor’s “failure to perform.”
This time two bids were received, with both contractors out of Red Oak.
Building Craft had an original bid of $5.394 million, along with an alternate for a polished concrete auditorium floor, at a cost of $22,000. Their total bid was $5.460 million.
Grand Contracting of Red Oak was the second bidder, and the the one selected.
Their original bid was $4.660 million, with the alternate cost of $21,400. Their total bid was $4,681,499.
Trager said the difference between the first contract and the new contractor’s total bid was $856,849 — and that in order to sign the contract, the district had to be able to afford that amount.
Trager said the district had a hearing on $7.6 million in SAVE dollars, and while a lot of those dollars went to refinance an old SAVE bond at a lower rate, only $5.8 million was used, leaving hearing authority for $1.71 million, enough to cover the amount needed.
With a new general contractor selected, the board is looking at one thing that could result in the delay of school in the fall.
Switchgear coming from a company in North Carolina is supposed to ship on Aug. 9. If shipping is delayed by a week, school could be delayed by a week, Trager said. If it was delayed longer — for a month, for example, he said, “We’d be looking for somewhere else to have school.”
He explained the part would control not only heating and cooling, but also the fire alarm system, and they couldn’t start school without that.
“We just have to keep our fingers crossed on that,” Superintendent Eric Trager said. The other contractors are ready to go as soon as that part is installed, he said.
Trager said there would be more details about the project coming during the next board meeting, on July 18, noting there was “a lot more to come,” Trager said.