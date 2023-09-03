It was chilly autumn day in 2003 when Mike Gonzalez ventured off from I-80 to see the World’s Largest Bull. “I am originally from Illinois and my wife is from Des Moines. We were living in Omaha at the time and I was travelling to Omaha and had some time to kill and I thought, why not go see this big cow?” Big it was, and he’s really a bull. It would be 14 more years before Mike would return to visit Albert again.
After moving to Des Moines in 2012 Gonzalez met Audubon resident Jo Beane at the Fiddler’s Association of Iowa monthly meetings where she invited him to Audubon for the annual Operation T-Bone Days. He finally made the journey back to Audubon in 2017. “I had a great time playing music with friends and new friends that I met that night. And they fed us for playing music in the park. That’s when I saw my old friend Albert (the Bull) again.” He returned off and on over the years to play with Jo and others.
In 2023 he had an opportunity to show his appreciation to Audubon through his other hobby – LEGO. In 2022 Gonzalez was part of a LEGO Users Group (LUG) at the State Fair that displayed an interactive LEGO Map of the State of Iowa where attendees could place a LEGO piece in the County that they were from. The team was invited back in 2023 but had to do something different. “The map (of Iowa in LEGO) was great and people loved it, but it was a lot of work with daily maintenance resetting the LEGO and we wanted to still do something that connected with fairgoers but did not require us to be in attendance daily.” Through discussing ideas in the fall of 2022, the idea was suggested to recreate Iowa landmarks in LEGO. The idea was approved by the group, and other area builders were invited to assist. The group calculated the display space available (a 4x8 sheet of plywood) and it was determined that 18 displays could be made. Mike immediately volunteered to build Albert, but someone else beat him to it. “One of our student builders was excited to participate and started building Albert. Of course I was disappointed, but I was thrilled that Albert would still make the display.” However, that student stopped showing up to build. With the student not completing the build Mike had his opportunity to step in and build Albert, and add a surprise for his friend Jo. “We were all using the same size LEGO baseplate (a 48x48 baseplate) and Albert did not take up the full space. To thank Jo for inviting me out to all those Operation T-Bone jams I decorated the front of the build with a small stage and placed her with her band, The Girls Next Door, performing in front of Albert using the LEGO Friends figures.” Mike brought LEGO Albert to the 2023 Operation T-Bone Days to show his Friend Jo before the Iowa State Fair.
How long did it take to build Albert? Mike says he spent about 2 hours researching and sketching on graph paper to get a size estimate for the LEGO bricks, then over the course of 2 weeks spent about 7 hours building and about 2 hours looking for the right parts. “The legs were the first challenge as they are hexagon shaped and did not want to fit nicely on the LEGO baseplate. His (Albert’s) head/face was the biggest challenge – I had to build it three times to get it to look proportional. I am not a LEGO Master and this is only the 5th large independent (no instructions) build I’ve done.” He says that for his skill level he is very happy with the outcome and the fact that everyone has recognized Albert lets him know that he built Albert well.