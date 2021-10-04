Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon-6 p.m.
Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 - 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday – Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
No Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch
Pool Closings
Pool closes at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 14 and will not reopen in the afternoons due to Girls HS home swim meet.
No Water Classes Oct. 4 and Oct. 11-15
Flag Football
Who: kindergarten-sixth grade
When: Monday and Thursday Sept. 27-Oct. 21- 5:45-6:45 p.m. and 5:45-7 p.m.
Where: Little League Sports Complex
Fee: Through Sept. 22 - members $15/non-members $25
After Sept. 22 - members $15/non-members $30
Jerseys and/or t-shirts will not be distributed and pictures will not be taken this year. Child must wear any t-shirt representing their “team color." Parents will be notified of their child’s team on Sept. 24 via email.
Cheerleading
Who: kindergarten-fourth grade
When: Mondays Sept. 27-Oct. 18
Time: 3:45-4:15 p.m.
Fee: members $20/non-members $30
After Sept. 23 - members $30/non-Members $40
No t-shirts or pom-pom will be handed out. No pictures will be taken this year.
Where: YMCA - Staff will walk K-3 grade down from Washington
Jack and Jill Preschool Registration
Registration for 3 & 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Please contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com