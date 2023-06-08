Ken Klemish (left side, back row) from the Adair Lions Club received an International Presidential Medal, the second highest award given by Lions Clubs International, at the 2023 Iowa Lions state convention. The award was presented by Past International Director Norman Dean (seated in center) for Ken’s dedicated work procuring donations for Lions Clubs International Foundation from Lions clubs and members in District 9SW the past four years to empower LCIF’s service initiatives of vision, hunger, childhood cancer, diabetes, environment, youth, and disaster victims around the globe.
Klemish eeceives Lions Clubs International Presidential Medal
Jennifer Nichols
