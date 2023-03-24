The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation is awarding four $2,500 scholarships this spring. The foundation was started in 2003, to provide need based scholarships to graduating seniors of Atlantic High School, who have a GPS of 2.5 and higher.
Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation offering scholarships
