Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Cass County Fair

On Thursday, July 27, the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the Cass County Fair in Atlantic to learn more about this week’s schedule of events, what the fair has to offer, and the community’s support.
Liz Denney, Fair Food Stand Superintendent and Fair board member, shared about what her different roles are around the fair, which are a year-long commitment. For 26 years, Denney has had the privilege of working in the 4-H Food stand, and she enjoys every moment of it. With the help of two other assistant superintendents, Mike McDermott and Derek Sanny, she helps out by lining up volunteers to run the food stand and explaining the different required duties. Denney also shared about the different lunch specials that the 4-H Food stand serves such as chicken & noodles on Friday, ham balls or lamb on Saturday, windsor chops on Sunday, and a roast beef dinner on Monday.
Another important aspect that was shared was how important the community’s support to the food stand is, as it helps continue to keep the Cass County Fair free. The Cass County Fair is the only 100% free county fair in the state of Iowa, which is something that the Fair Board and others involved are proud of. The many contributions and generous support to keep the fair the best that it can be is deeply appreciated, as it also helps continue the great nightly entertainment. The different events include the daily livestock shows, a bull ride on Friday night, and tractor pull on Saturday night.
For more information about the Cass County Fair, visit their Facebook page, Cass County
Fair – Iowa or call the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132. The Fairgrounds are located at 805 W 10th Street in Atlantic.