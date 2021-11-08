Cass County Democrats Donate to Cass County Libraries

The Anita, Atlantic, Cumberland, Griswold, Lewis and Massena libraries are the recipients of a donation from the Cass County Democrats for their participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. In order to be a partner in this program, the local libraries have the responsibility to raise money to purchase books at wholesale prices and mail the books monthly.
"This program puts books into the hands of children right here in Cass County through the generosity of Dolly Parton," states Atlantic Librarian Michelle Andersen. The program provides an age appropriate free book a month to children who are registered. Children from birth to five receive a personalized with the child's name and mailed directly to their home.
The program was started in Cass County this past summer and so far there are approximately 167 children enrolled with the youngest having been born in the past few weeks. Andersen said the starting goal for the county is 200 children. The average retail cost is about $13 per book but the national program can purchase books in bulk therefore keeping the cost per child at approximately $2.10.