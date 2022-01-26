An online program about Parkinson's Disease will be held on March 2, 7 and 9 from 6 to 7 on each day. The program will focus on causes, symptoms and treatment and therapeutic activities that can be done at home. For more information, call or email at Sara Sprouse at sprouse@iastate.edu or 319-293-3039. To register, log onto http://bit.ly/journey18296.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Would you rather live for the rest of your life in the Arctic or in the Sahara desert?
You voted:
top story
Former coach, administrator and Iowa High School Athletic Association official talks about his life's experiences and how they came together in his new book, "Do Your Best ... and Then Some More."
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Truck and train accident in Anita on Monday
- Cass County Attorney arrested for OWI
- Iowa State University announces fall 2021 Dean’s List
- PREP WRESTLING: Six Atlantic wrestlers still in hunt for John J. Harris gold
- Area Police Reports
- Preliminary hearing set in Strazdas case
- Well done John Lund
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jada Jensen, jr., Atlantic, girls' basketball
- Atlantic Animal Shelter is back in business
- GIRLS WRESTLING: Atlantic-CAM girls reflect on state wrestling
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.