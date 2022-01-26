An online program about Parkinson's Disease will be held on March 2, 7 and 9 from 6 to 7 on each day. The program will focus on causes, symptoms and treatment and therapeutic activities that can be done at home. For more information, call or email at Sara Sprouse at sprouse@iastate.edu or 319-293-3039. To register, log onto http://bit.ly/journey18296.

