EXIRA - Brenda Bengard has been working with the Good Neighbor Centers in Exira and Audubon after she was invited up for coffee in Exira at 9 a.m. one morning, about five years ago, after a volunteer there had too much going on and needed help.
"I took her volunteer day," Brenda said.
When the site manager working there died, Pastor Glen Meyers asked if she wanted a job. "The next day, I was doing the job (managing the Good Neighbors site)," she said.
She's lived in the area for close to 43 years, coming down to Exira from Carroll County, "But I've been in Exira for a long time," she said.
As a site manager, she does a lot of overseeing, mostly. "I take money to the bank, I record it, keep track of the roster of diners, and help out in the kitchen, every once in a while," she explains.
She currently works at the Audubon site, and says she enjoys the job. There's always something to do. "I wear a lot of hats when I come up here," she said.
It gives her a chance to visit with friends and neighbors who come to the lunches, held weekdays. It also allows her time to spend with her relatives, like a grandson who just finished his junior year. "He's going to graduate next year," she said, adding, "But no, that can't be, (time goes so fast)."
One of the hardest parts of managing the site was going through COVID.
"COVID was a hard one to get through, not getting to see anybody." She said she liked visiting with the diners, but during COVID most of the meals were delivered or pick up. "We went from seeing everybody for like three hours a day to not seeing anyone, just if they came to pick up (their meal)."
Congregate Meals also handles Meals on Wheels for those who need a meal but can't come out to the site, for both Exira and Elk Horn. The meals are all put together in Audubon, and drivers take it to Exira, she said.
During COVID many who used to dine in found it was easier to have meals delivered. Others started coming in just to pick up a meal and go home. The changes, and possibly a fear of COVID, resulted in the dine in numbers to sliding, Brenda said.
While the meals are set up for seniors, age 60 plus, anyone can come to have a meal with a family member, or on their own. Those who don't meet the age requirement can just sign in and pay the full cost of $8.58.
"They are good meals," Brenda said. "We get menus from Elderbridge, and sometimes we have to substitute things because we can't get them," she said, but noted the menu comes out monthly and you can come once or every day. For eligible seniors, 60 and over, it's easy to get signed up. They will fill out a form then pay a suggested $5 per meal, Brenda said, "But if they can't (pay that amount), we don't deny them a meal," she said.
She hoped people saw the meals more as a way to have a good meal and socialize, rather than some sort of charity.
They've even added another more social aspect this year: They are starting to hold Bingo games on Fridays and Mondays.
"We play about five or six games," she said, and diners could win a certificate for a free meal.
Benefit breakfasts - held twice a year - help to pay for things that might be needed in the kitchen, like replacing worn out pots and pans. The spring benefit had a good turn out, she said.
About 99 people attended and Brenda had lots of help including site workers and members of the Lions Club. Audubon Food Land and the Audubon County Pork Producers helped out with donations, and Thrivent also helps contribute by giving them a card to purchase supplies, "so all that we made was profit," Brenda said.
Anyone interested in the meals, or volunteering at either site can call Audubon at (712) 563-3657 or Exira at 268-2377.