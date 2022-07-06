P.E.O. Chapter EZ - Anita awarded a $250 scholarship to CAM Senior Mallory Behnken. Chapter EZ-Anita is one of 6,000 P.E.O. chapters in the country promoting higher education. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization of women supporting women through educational scholarships, grants, awards and loans throughout the world.

She is the daughter of Kim & Blaine Behnken of Massena, and she graduated from the CAM School District. This fall, Mallory will be attending DMACC to study biology. Her future plans are to study Veterinary Medicine.

