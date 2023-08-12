Griffin Family Cousins Reunion

Four generations attended the reunion as descendants of Earl and Libby Griffin. The reunion was held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Lions Building in Exira on a beautiful sunny day.
The thirty-five guests that attended brought either a salad or a dessert while the committee, consisting of Ronda Chase and Connie Esbeck, prepared the rest of the meal.
Ronda Chase donated some items of interest for a silent auction sale.
Those attending included Glenn and Connie Esbeck, Bernie Johnson, Kent Paulsen, Rich Griffin, Bev Olsen, Perry and Barb Paulsen and baby Maxine Paulsen, Travis Wilson, Bub and Jan Sorensen, Angela Sorensen-Immel, Chuck and Connie Sorensen, and Mardy Sorensen, all of Exira; Jon & Diane Esbeck, Brayton; Ronda Chase, Council Bluffs, Carolyn & Jim Wilkins, Pleasant Hill, Troy Griffin, Des Moines, Judy Jewett, Reinbeck; Phyllis Kline, Harlan; David M. Kline, David Kline II, David Kline III, Omaha and Bill and Jennifer Kline, Omaha; Sandy Tiedeman, Adel; Vicki McKibbin, Adel, Ross and Jane Johnson, Bakersfield, CA; Nathan Wilson and Lucas Wilson, Hamlin.
The oldest cousins are Mardy Sorensen (94) and Bev Olsen (93). The youngest was Maxine Paulsen, granddaughter of Perry and Linda Paulsen.
The next reunion will be held July 26, 2025 led by the committee consisting of David M. Kline, Bill Kline, and Ronda Chase.