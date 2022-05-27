Class Night for Atlantic was held earlier this month and $219,050 in scholarships were given away. Thirty-six seniors received scholarships or awards, and the list follows:
Addison DeArment, Bart & Bes Webb Scholarship, Atlantic Business & Professional Women; Malena Woodward, Collen Scholarship, Atlantic Business & Professional Women; Reagan Leonard, Don Sonntag Nursing Scholarship, Atlantic Business & Professional Women; Andrew Engler, Atlantic School Foundation Scholarship, Atlantic School Foundation; Aspen Niklasen, Atlantic School Foundation Scholarship, Atlantic School Foundation; Ethan Strum, Bernie Saugu Award; Ava Bruckner, Atlantic School Foundation, Benard & June Hess; Alex Sampson, Atlantic School Foundation, Bernard & June Hess;
Addison DeArment, Atlantic School Foundation, Blanche Rowe Scholarship; Aspen Niklasen, Atlantic School Foundation, Charles Perrin; Bryan York, Daughter of the American Revolution, Good Citizen Award; Addison DeArment, Atlantic School Foundation, Dorothy Podlack Memorial Scholarship; Cooper Jipsen, Elks Lodge, Elks Vocational Scholarship; Kayla Garcia, Atlantic School Foundation, Garside Renewable Business/Computer; Gannon O'Hara, Atlantic School Foundation, Garside CC Computer/Business;
Addison DeArment, Atlantic School Foundation, Garside Renewable Elementary Education; Alex Sampson, Atlantic School Foundation, Garside Renewable Math/Science; Seth Roenfeld, Atlantic School Foundation, Garside Renewable Community college; Sebastian Hernandez, Atlantic School Foundation, Garside Renewable Vocational; Chensia Narios, Atlantic School Foundation, Garside Renewal Fine Arts; Isaac Hart,Atlantic School Foundation, Garside Renewable Secondary Education;
Garrett McLaren, Atlantic School Foundation Helen & Lyle Pigg Memorial Scholarship; Ethan Strum, Atlantic School Foundation, Helen Pigg Memorial Scholarship; Allison Bishop, Christina Hixson ISU Scholarship, ISU; Andrew Engler, Atlantic School Foundation, Jim & Gertrude Hunt Scholarship; Malena Woodward, Atlantic School Foundation, KB Agricultural Scholarship; Lane Nelson, Achievement Grant, Morningside College; Lane Nelson, Athletic Grant, Morningside College; Lane Nelson, Founder Scholarship, Morningside College;
Ethan Strum, Atlantic School Foundation, Morris Levine Scholarship; Colin Burg, Atlantic School Foundation, Richard Hellman Charitable Grant;Jakob Whetstone, Atlantic School Foundation, Richard Hellman Charitable Grant; Sebastian Hernandez, Atlantic School Foundation, Richard Hellman Charitable Grant; Bryce Schmidtke, Atlantic School Foundation, Richard Hellman Charitable Grant; Cooper Jipsen, Atlantic School Foundation, Richard Hellman Charitable Grant; Jonathon Friesleben, Atlantic School Foundation, Richard Hellman Charitable Grant;
Koby Namanny, Atlantic School Foundation, Richard Hellman Charitable Grant; Ethan Strum, Atlantic School Foundation, Richard Hellman Charitable Grant; Andrew Engler, Presidential Scholarship, Simpson College; Katy Rothfusz, Forevermore Scholarship, University of Iowa;
Katy Rothfusz, Iowa Scholars Award, University of Iowa; Bryan York, 4-H Endowment Scholarship; Malena Woodward, 4-H Endowment Scholarship; Bryan York, 9-11 Community Service Scholarship - American Legion; Ethan Strum, 9-11 Community Service Scholarship - American Legion; Colin Burg, Academic Improvement; Gannon O'Hara, Academic Improvement; Malena Woodward, America Grows Leaders National FFA Scholarship; Ethan Strum, Associated General Contractors of Iowa;
Addison DeArment, Atlantic Booster Club Scholarship; Alex Sampson, Atlantic Booster Club Scholarship; Bryan York, Atlantic Booster Club Scholarship; Malena Woodward,Atlantic Booster Club Scholarship; Reagan Leonard, Atlantic Elks Scholarship; Bryan York, Atlantic FFA Alumni Association Scholarship; Malena Woodward, Atlantic FFA Alumni Association Scholarship; Alex Sampson, Atlantic Masonic Scholarship; Bryan York, Atlantic Masonic Scholarship, Cooper Jipsen, Atlantic Masonic Scholarship; Jakob Whetstone, Atlantic Masonic Scholarship; Bryan York, Atlantic Rotary Four Year Scholarship; Reagan Leonard, Atlantic Rotary Four Year Scholarship; Ethan Strum, Atlantic Rotary Two Year Scholarship; Koby Namanny, Atlantic Rotary Two Year Scholarship;
Reagan Leonard, Atlantic Speciality Care Health Care Scholarship; Kadin Stutzman, Avonelle Nichols Wrestling Scholarship; Nolan Perez, Best Performance in School Play / Musical, Alex Sampson, Best Supporting Performance in School Play / Musical; Katy Rothfusz, Best Supporting Performance in School Play / Musical; Malena Woodward, BPO Does; Alex Sampson, BPO Does Betty Marcellus Memorial Scholarship;
Bryan York, CAD Certificate and Cord, IWCC Certificate; Ethan Strum, CAD Certificate and Cord, IWCC Certificate; Gannon O'Hara, CAD Certificate and Cord, IWCC Certificate; Jonathon Friesleben, CAD Certificate and Cord, IWCC Certificate; Kadin Stutzman, CAD Certificate and Cord, IWCC Certificate; Bryan York, Cass County Farm Bureau; Malena
Woodward, Cass County Farm Bureau; Bryan York, Cass County Master Gardeners Scholarship; Bryan York, Cass County SWCD; Malena Woodward, Cass County SWCD; Dayton Templeton, Community First Credit Union; Logan Eilts, Dan Anstey Memorial Scholarship; Ethan Sturm, Des Moines Register Academic All State; Bryan York, Gary & Judy Stevens Realtor Scholarship;
Ethan Sturm, Governor's Scholar Award; Greg Hawkins, Greg Hawkins Memorial Elks Scholarship; Malena Woodward, Griswold Communications Scholarship; Bryan York, Hawkeye 10 Character Award; Katy Rothfusz, Hawkeye 10-All Academic Award; Koby Namanny, IA Automobile Foundation - Scott Deter Memorial Scholarship; Ethan Sturm, IA Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship; Bryan York, ISU Alumni Scholarship; Bryan York, ISU Engineering Merit Scholarship; Bryce Schmidtke, Kiwanis Club Scholarship; Cooper Jipsen, Kiwanis Club Scholarship; Garrett McLaren, Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Reagan Leonard, Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Steele McLaren, Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Alex Sampson, Lions Club Scholarship; Aspen Niklasen, Lions Club Scholarship; Cooper Jipsen, Lions Club Scholarship, Koby Namanny, Lions Club Scholarship
Addison DeArment, LuAnne Gipple Memorial Scholarship; Bryan York, Margaret Slepsky Memorial Scholarship; Ethan Strum, Margaret Slepsky Memorial Scholarship; Cooper Jipsen, Marie Mayberry Anderson Scholarship; Makenzie Hoffman, Marie Mayberry Anderson Scholarship; Malena Woodward, Marie Mayberry Anderson Scholarship; Bryan York, Masonic Grand Lodge of Iowa; Bryan York, Media Communications Scholarship; Lee Houser, NASP; Kaitlyn Rothfusz, Nick Barry University Of Iowa Scholarship; Bryan York, Patty Hannon Scholarship; Hunter Weppler, Patty Hannon Scholarship;
Alexiya Moore, Personal Growth; Kayla Garcia, Personal Growth; Bryan York,Pheasants Forever; Bryce Schmidtke, Reanne Gruhn Memorial Scholarship; Aspen Niklasen, Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation; Cooper Jipsen, Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation; Koby Namanny, Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation; Cooper Jipsen, SHIFT ATL; Alex Sampson, Silver Cord Volunteer Scholarship; Garrett McLaren, SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church Endowment Scholarship; Alexyia Moore, Thane Hascall Speech & Debate Scholarship;
Andrew Engler, Thane Hascall Speech & Debate Scholarship; Brycen Erickson, Thane Hascall Speech & Debate Scholarship; Faith Nath, Thane Hascall Speech & Debate Scholarship; Katy Rothfusz, Thane Hascall Speech & Debate Scholarship; Nolan Perez, Thane Hascall Speech & Debate Scholarship; Ethan Strum, Trevor Fredericksen Memorial Scholarship; Koby Namanny, Trevor Fredericksen Memorial Scholarship; Isacc Altman, Turner Russell Memorial Scholarship; Mackenzie Hoffman, Turner Russell Memorial Scholarship; Addison DeArment, Tyler Family Scholarship; Bryan York, World Food Prize Scholarship; Malena Woodward, World Food Prize Scholarship