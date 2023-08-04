DENISON — The 2023 Best in the West Showdown, held Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Denison, included some winners from Cass and Audubon counties.
The event is an invitation-only showdown including West Central Iowa competitors and participants from both counties did well. Champions from Wednesday will go on to the All Iowa Showdown taking place on Sunday in Oskaloosa.
Champion Breeding Heifer went to Landon Tibken of Cass County
Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer went to Leyton Elmquist of Audubon County
Champion Market Beef went to Morgan Will of Cass County
Champion Market Hog went to Leyton Elmquist of Audubon County
Showmanship went to Zoe Donscheski of Shelby County
Reserve Champion Market Lamb went to Cooper Metheny of Cass County
Champion Market Goat and Showmanship went to Brylie Anderson of Shelby County
Reserve Champion Market Goat went to Ashton Hagen of Cass County
Champion Breeding Ewe went to Chase Buck of Audubon County
Reserve Breeding Gilt went to Leyton Elmquist of Audubon County
Champion Breeding Doe went to Tyler Ellingson of AudubonCounty