AHS students will be performing the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Nov. 12-14 at the AHS Auditorium. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. Admission cost will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The story follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.