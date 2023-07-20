Area Church Services

Attention Churches

To be published: all church notices and changes in church notices may be submitted no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each notice will run as is until further notice is received from the church. People are encouraged to contact their church officials to confirm time and place for service.

________________

Atlantic Gospel Chapel, 104 East 13th Street

Sunday: Chapel hour on KJAN, 9 a.m.; breaking of bread, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Family Bible Study, 10:45 a.m.; Evening ministry, 7 p.m.

________________

GracePoint Church: an Evangelical Free Church,22nd and Chestnut

Senior Pastor Donald McLean

Sunday: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is also available live by visiting GracePointAtlantic.com/watch/livestream. Face coverings are welcome but not required.

________________

Hillside Hope Assembly, 1913 East 22nd Street

Dave Beroth, Lead Pastor, Lori House, Office Administrator

Pastor,

www.hillsidehopeag.com, email: church.hha.gmail.com

Sunday: Summer in the Psalms- Worship Service- Kids/Children's Church, 10 a.m.

No Sunday 9 a.m. Growth Groups during the summer and no 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night activities for the summer- use this time to spend time together, minister together, celebrate together and pray together

Continue to watch our 10 a.m. worship servies on Youtube at HillsidehopeAssemblyAtlantic

________________

First Baptist Church 710 Walnut American Baptist Church

Pastor Rev. Ray McCalla Phone # 243-4651

Sunday: Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.- No Sunday School starting on June 25. It will resume again on Aug. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

________________

First United Methodist Church -Atlantic

Pastor Dan Weibesiek

Friday: Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday: Worship, 9:30 a.m.- followed by Adult Bible Study and Fellowship; Wednesday: Coffee with Pastor Dan, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, July 30: Worship, 9:30 a.m.- followed by Adult Bible Study and Fellowship

________________

First United Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut St, Atlantic

Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla, 243-2195, www.atlanticpresbyterian.org

Sunday, July 23: Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.; Fellowship Coffee, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, July 25: Men's Breakfast group, 7 a.m.; Thursday, July 27: New Testament Bible Study, noon; Sunday, July 30: Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.; Fellowship Coffee, 11 a.m.

All worship services are also available live streamed and archived at https://tinyurl.com/AtlanticPresbyterian

______________

SS Peter and Paul Catholic, Sixth and Locust

Father Trevor Chicoine

Saturday: Confession, 3:30 p.m.; Mass, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday: Mass with Livestream, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday:Adoration, 4:15- 5:15 p.m.; Confession, 4:15 p.m.; Mass, 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; Friday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; First Saturday: Mass, 9 a.m.

________________

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1011 E. 13th Street, Atlantic, Iowa

50022 712-243-3678 stpaulsatl@gmail.com Pastor Lauri Boysen

Saturday: Worship service, 5 p.m.; Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: Confirmation, 2 p.m.; God Squad for children kindergarten through fifth grade, 2 to 4 p.m.

______________

United Church of Christ, 1607 Hazel 243-4846 Pastor Heather

Santi-Brown Worship services shown on Channel 18 Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Radio Broadcast on 96.5 KSOM Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Streamed live at www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic/; Nursery services are not available at this time. We have created a children’s seating/activity section on the side of the sanctuary where our

younger children may sit, and still be a part of the worship service.

Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.- Matthew 13:16-19, 25-30; Monday: Partership for Progress Art Class, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: Lectio Lunch, 12:15 p.m.; Partnership for Progress Arts Class, 1 p.m.; N.A. Ladies Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; N.A. Meeting, 7 p.m.; Cass/Atlantic Pride Group Meeting, 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 27: Faith Circle, 12:30 p.m.; NAMI Support Group Meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 30: Worship, 9 a.m.

_____________

Zion Lutheran Church is at 811 Oak Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022

and the Church phone is 712-243-2927. The Pastor is Rev. Kyle McBee.

Pastor’s phone is 712-249-9102. The Web site is www.zionatlantic.com.

Sunday, there will be 9:15 a.m. Church services with Holy Communion. There will be no Sunday School after Church during the summer.

Services will be broadcast on Mediacom at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. On Tuesday, Mediacom will broadcast the church service at 1 and 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday we will have Church Service with Holy Communion at 7 p.m.

We will fold and mail the View from the Peak on July 27 at 9 a.m.

_____________

Atlantic Seventh Day Adventist Church, 63251 White Pole Road

Pastor Steven Goodenough

319-210-5378

www.atlantic22. adventistchurchconnect.org

Saturday: Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m.- adult and children's divisions; Worship services,

11 a.m.

________________

Sunnyside Bible Chapel, 1301 Sunnyside Lane

Contact: Chris Bancroft 712-789-0976 or Chapel Phone at 243-2744

Sunday: Breaking of Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Family Sunday School and

Teaching, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.

________________

First Church of Christ, 1310 W. 7th St.

www.fccatlantic.com

Pastor Colt Doherty - 712-243-2509

Sunday: TFL classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Current

sermon series: Old Hope for a New Year"

(Looking into what the Old Testament prophet Zechariah has to say to us today)

________________

New Life Church, 28 West Fifth Street, Atlantic

Sunday: Service at 10:30 a.m., Children's church and nursery available during Sunday morning service; Wednesday Youth at 6:30 p.m.

For more Info you can find us at nlcatlantic.org or email us at ina@nlcatlantic.org

________________

Grace Cornerstone Fellowship, 906 Sunnyside Lane

Pastor Doug Howell Telephone: (712)249-3998

Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; WorshipService at 10 a.m.; Monday: Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;

________________

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut Street, Anita

Father Trevor Chicoine

Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., Thursday: Mass, 9 a.m.; Sacrament of Reconciliation: Sunday: 7:45 a.m.

________________

Congregational-United Church of Christ, Anita

Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Night Bible Study, 6 p.m.

________________

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Anita

Rev. Ted Weishaupt

Sunday: Church Service, 9 a.m.; Communion on first and third Sundays

________________

First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, South of Wiota

Pastor Mike Bodkins

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays

________________

Anita United Methodist Church, 501 Main Street

Pastor Jessica Wietzke

Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.;

____________

Wiota United Methodist Church, 104 Center Street

Pastor Jessica Wietzke

Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.; Bible Study-No Bible Study in August- will resume in September

________________

Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 506 Fourth Street, Anita

Pastor Mitch Holmes

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 7 p.m.

________________

Brayton First Baptist, Brayton, Iowa 50042

website: http://www.fbcbrayton.org/

712-549-2303

Ross Swope, Pastor

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Courageous Kids For Christ, 6 to 7 p.m.

________________

Buck Creek United Methodist Church, 51929 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic

Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.

________________

Cumberland United Methodist

Pastor Casey Pelzer

Sunday: Worship services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School on first and third Sundays, 9:45 a.m.

________________

Elk Horn Lutheran

4313 Main Street

Pastor Laura Webb

Sunday: Fellowship, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.

Holy Communion First and Second Sundays.

_____________

Exira Christian Church

Pastor Glen Meyers, Phone: 268-5498

Sunday: Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Coffee time before worship on the first Sunday of the month; Wednesday: God Squad Youth (Grades 4 to 8), 3:30 p.m.

________________

Exira Lutheran Church

Pastor Pedersen

Sunday: Service of the Word, 9 a.m.; Monday: Sewing, 1:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 30: Service of the Service, 9 a.m.; Monday, July 31: VBS, 9 a.m.

________________

Danish Countryside Chapel

1398 280th Street, Exira

Pastor Loren Christensen

Sunday: Worship, 8:30 a.m.

________________

Brayton Evangelical Lutheran Church

Pastor Loren Christensen

Sunday: Brayton Worship, 10 a.m.

________________

Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church

401 First Street

Lewis, Iowa 51544

Pastor Jerry Neal

Sunday: Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Bible Study, 1 p.m. Wednesday: Discussing Biblical Values, 1:30 p.m.

________________

Lewis Church of Christ

Dave Anderson, pastor

Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.

________________

Marne United Methodist Church 705 Main Street, Marne

Sunday: Worship service, 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.

________________

Fellowship Church 18999 Highway 59

Oakland, Iowa www.thefellowship.church

Michael D. Kalstrup, pastor

Sunday: Services for adults, children and youth, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Services for adults, children and youth, 7 p.m. Nursery, Toddler and Preschool provided at both services.

________________

Calvary Baptist Church, Corner of Summit and Walnut Streets

Walnut 784-3703

www.calvarybaptistwalnut.com

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Meeting, 6:15 p.m.; evening service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Joy

Club, 6:20 p.m.; Pro Teens, 7-12 grades, 7 p.m. (during school year only)

________________

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 503 Main Street, Massena

Rev. Phillip Bempong

Sunday Mass, 10:30 a.m.

________________

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2453 Crane Avenue (one mile east on Highway 44, one and one half mile north), Kimballton, Iowa 51543

Sunday: Worship, 10:45 a.m.

________________

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 204 West Second Street

Kimballton, Iowa 51543

Sunday: Worship, 8:45 a.m.

________________

Bethany Evangelical Free Church-Exira,

2144 310th Street, Brayton, Iowa 50042

Alan Seehusen, pastor

No Sunday School during summer months

Sunday: Fellowship Time, 10 to 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.

________________

St. John’s United Church of Christ, one mile south of Lyman

Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.

________________

Massena United Methodist Church

Karen Patrick, minister

Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.

________________

Canby Friends Church, 1590 Fontanelle Rd., Casey, 50048 (Canby)

Pastor: Rev. Bob Zirkelbach- 217-313-0596

Sunday: Worship: 9 a.m., Sunday School: 10 a.m.

________________

Our Lady of Grace Catholic, Church of Griswold

Father Mike Berner

Monday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Tuesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Thursday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.

________________

Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold; griswoldchurch.org

Sunday: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship with us and online at Griswoldchurch.org, 10:15 a.m.; Monday: Men’s Study, 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Women's Prayer and Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: Pickleball at FLC, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, July 9: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship with us and online at Griswoldchurch.org, 10:15 a.m.

________________

Griswold United Methodist Church, 100 Cass Street, Griswold; Pastor Jessica Jacobsen

Thursday: VBS, 9 to 11 a.m.; UWF, 1:30 p.m.; Sunday; Fellowship, 10 a.m.; Worship- Christmas in July, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday: TAMP, 9 a.m.; Lord's Cupboard, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday: Administrative Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.

________________

Grant United Methodist Church

Pastor Casey Pelzer

Sunday: Worship Service, 8:30 a.m.

