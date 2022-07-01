The ISU Extension Office program, “Summer Creations,” was so much fun. This group of kids showed off their creative side during a Summer Creations program on June 23. During the program, the kids heard stories, made firework art and created their own boat to float in water! Officials said "Thank you Mary and Gianna!" for being on hand, so the kids could have fun. The kids also put their boats in the water to see if they'd float.

