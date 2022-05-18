Teens welcome to become Civil Air Patrol Cadets

Civil Air Patrol, Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron will be holding their Cadet Great Start Program, for youth ages 12-18 at the Armory, 201 Poplar Street, Atlantic starting Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m. This is the first day of a four-week our Program that offers training in leadership, physical fitness, aerospace education, and character-building. After that is complete, they will become a Cadet Airman and will be able to experience their first flight in a Civil Air Patrol airplane.
At the Orientation, parents & students will learn everything about our program, the requirements to participate and have some fun! The students will dive right into formations with our Cadets in Drills, participate in drone competitions and see some of our Emergency Services and Aerospace equipment they will get to use in the future.
The Airman program is year-round, where cadets learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape, and of course fly with an experienced pilot.
Cadets meet for about two hours a week and one Saturday and/or Sunday per month, on average. There are also opportunities to attend leadership encampments, career academies, field trips, and other activities. Becoming a cadet does not require joining the military.
The Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit, volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Adults in the patrol perform life saving humanitarian missions. Adults looking to join can come every Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
If interested in the program pre-register by calling/texting Stacy Condie at 712-571-0736 or send an email to scondie@iawg.cap.gov. Provide your name, age, and town where you live. Seats for this program are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, visit gocivilairpatrol.com or send an email to scondie@iawg.cap.gov.