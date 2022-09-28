ATLANTIC – Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has been named a 2022 Des Moines Register Iowa Top Workplace for 2022. The Register and WorkplaceDynamics evaluated survey responses from employees of participating employers. Top Workplaces are categorized by number of employees in Iowa and chosen based on employee feedback.
jeffl
