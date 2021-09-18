Brandon Gibbs, multi-talented musician, writer and entertainer will perform at the Warren Cultural Center on the square in Greenfield Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., the second of WCC’s 2021-22 “Locals and Legends” series. His twin brother, Brent Gibbs will also perform.
Brandon Gibbs is best known for being a cryptic, spiritual, radiant songwriter and national live performer. Brandon’s songwriting takes you on an incredible journey throughout each performance, often transcending genres of rock, blues, pop and country but all the while still remains Brandon in every play. In addition to touring nationally and internationally, Brandon is also a public speaker and advocate for anti-bullying and is very proud to call Iowa his home.
Adult tickets are $15. Students (high school and younger) are admitted free. Tickets are available online at warrenculturalcenter.com or at the door. Questions? Call (641) 343-7337. Due to COVID-19, Please wear a mask.