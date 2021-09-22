New staff at Atlantic School

The following is part of a series of stories that are written by AHS journalists about new staff at Atlantic Schools.
Holly Esbeck
Government, psychology, and sociology classes at Atlantic High School are taught by Holly Esbeck, a Griswold High School alumna. She said her favorite class to teach is “a toss-up between government and psychology.” She attended Iowa Western Community College and Drury University as well as Buena Vista University and just started her third year of teaching.
Esbeck loves spending time with her husband, Blake, and two kids, Elijah and Lydia. She enjoys the outdoors and reading as well. Her favorite thing about teaching is watching her students understand what they are learning. “I love that ‘aha’ moment that students have when they understand something challenging.” She also said that she likes teaching students to have a growth mindset.
So far, Esbeck has enjoyed her experience here in the Atlantic community. She said, “Everyone has been so helpful; if I have a question there is more than one person that is willing to help me.” She is looking forward to the year ahead.