Friends of the Atlantic Library Book Sale set April 19-22
(photo contributed)

The Friends of the Atlantic Library Book Sale will be held April 19-22 at the library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. April 22 will be the bag sale. Individuals should bring a recyclable grocery bag, and fill it with books at a cost of $5. 

