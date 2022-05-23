On Friday, July 8, anyone who ever attended the Wiota School is invited to meet at the Wiota City Park and the Wiota Fire Station for an evening of reminiscing. An informal meal will be served to those who have registered. Late registrations for both nights will be accepted by contacting Karen Berger at 204 East 22nd Street in Atlantic. The event on Saturday, July 9, will be held at the Atlantic Community Center with a social hour at 5 o’clock, seating and welcome at 6:30, followed by dinner and a short program. The oldest graduate will be honored, and the class with the most graduates attending will be recognized. There will be favors for each graduate, commemorative pens for all attendees, and five special door prizes. A few memory books are still available at $20 each. This replaces the 2020 reunion which was postponed due to COVID. Anyone who has not pre-registered, should do so before June 18.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of Exira-EHK Seniors moving their tassels and throwing their caps near the end of the graduation ceremony.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic man's trial on arson, attempted murder charges will be July 13
- SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lane Nelson
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE TRACK MEET PREVIEW: ACGC's Kunkle, Suhr could surge
- Audubon Community School holds 2022 Commencement
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE TRACK: Trojans thrive on environment at state meet
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE TRACK: Kunkle sprints way into two finals for ACGC
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE TRACK MEET PREVIEW: 11 events – 6 girls, 5 boys – offer chances for Atlantic to excel at state
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK: WIC girls' relay teams flex at state
- Teens welcome to become Civil Air Patrol Cadets
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK: Pair of sixths, a seventh for NT area on Day 1
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.