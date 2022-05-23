On Friday, July 8, anyone who ever attended the Wiota School is invited to meet at the Wiota City Park and the Wiota Fire Station for an evening of reminiscing. An informal meal will be served to those who have registered. Late registrations for both nights will be accepted by contacting Karen Berger at 204 East 22nd Street in Atlantic. The event on Saturday, July 9, will be held at the Atlantic Community Center with a social hour at 5 o’clock, seating and welcome at 6:30, followed by dinner and a short program. The oldest graduate will be honored, and the class with the most graduates attending will be recognized. There will be favors for each graduate, commemorative pens for all attendees, and five special door prizes. A few memory books are still available at $20 each. This replaces the 2020 reunion which was postponed due to COVID. Anyone who has not pre-registered, should do so before June 18.

Trending Food Videos