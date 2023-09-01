65th Anniversary Open House

A 65th Anniversary Open House for Lila and Perry Kelley of Walnut will be held on Sept. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Walnut Community Center, located at 415 Antique City Drive in Walnut. Cards can also be sent to the couple at 900 Antique City Drive No. 605, Walnut, Iowa 51477.

