A 65th Anniversary Open House for Lila and Perry Kelley of Walnut will be held on Sept. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Walnut Community Center, located at 415 Antique City Drive in Walnut. Cards can also be sent to the couple at 900 Antique City Drive No. 605, Walnut, Iowa 51477.
65th Anniversary Open House
Jennifer Nichols
