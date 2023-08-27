EXIRA - With cooler temperatures arriving in the southwest Iowa area on Saturday and Sunday, Fall is on it's way, and members of the Exira Community Club are working on plans for the annual Exira Fall Festival.
The event will include a craft and vendor fair, coffee, food, hayrack rides, pumpkins, desserts, a Kids Zone, a petting zoo, kettle korn, children’s train rides and bounce houses, contests and more.
It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in and around downtown Exira, including the Exira City Park, Exira Event Center and more.
The group was seeking event sponsors, and those interested can respond to the group's post on the Fall Festival, message the group through Facebook, or text 712-249-5050.