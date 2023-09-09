DES MOINES — Reck Brothers of Blakesburg took home the Grand Champion Purebred Bull and Champion Iowa Bull in the Simmental Cattle show judged at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Local results below (name, hometown):
SIMMENTAL
Percentage Spring Bull Calf — March 1, 2023 & After
2) Collin Greve, Carroll
Percentage Junior Bull — Jan. 1 -Aug. 31, 2022
.2) Maas Cattle Company, Adair
Purebred Spring Bull Calf — March 1, 2023 & After
3) Shy 5 Simmentals, Villisca
Purebred Junior Bull — Jan. 1 — Aug. 31, 2022
2) Maas Cattle Company, Adair
Foundation Junior Female — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2022
1) Brock Henderson, Wiota
4) Collin Greve, Carroll
Purebred Spring Heifer Calf — March 1, 2023 & After
3) Shy 5 Simmentals, Villisca
Purebred Spring Heifer Calf — March 1, 2023 & After
4) Shy 5 Simmentals, Villisca
Purebred Winter Heifer Calf — Jan. 1 — Feb. 28, 2023
5) Shy 5 Simmentals, Villisca
Purebred Junior Female — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2022
2) Brock Henderson, Wiota
9) Brayden Dawson, Anita
Purebred Junior Female — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2022
1) RL2 Livestock, Audubon
Purebred Junior Female — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2022
3) Brayden Dawson, Anita
Champion & Reserve Purebred Junior Bull
Reserve) Maas Cattle Company, Adair
Premier Exhibitor — Small Group
1) Brock Henderson, Wiota
