Congratulations goes out to the 42 students who participated in the 10th Annual Exira-EHK School Spelling Bee this week. Emma Reinhardt (eighth grader) is our Exira-EHK School Spelling Bee Champion. Our runner-up is Mara Christensen eighth grader). Brooklyn Snider (sixth grader) and Aubrey Nelson (fifth grader) finished third and fourth. Our Elementary (grades first-third) co-winners are Logan Weidermeyer and Thomas Johnson. Emma’s winning word in round 21 was aversion. Emma will have the opportunity to compete in Scripps State Spelling on Feb. 26 at Omaha Sports Commission.
Big Thank You goes out to the students and parents for raising $3741.35 in this year's Spartan Spelling Bee Fundraiser! Our Elementary students in grades first-fifth grades received donations from family and friends. We will use the money towards our Elementary Spartan Pride Store and educational programs. Thank you to our judges, Connie Jessen, Shelli Nelson and Brenda Hansen and those who helped with the event (Beth Peppers, Lexi Griffin, Riann Hansen, Jen Petersen, Courtney Peppers, Kristi Madsen, Jacquline Phippen and teachers).
“Congratulations goes out to Emma and all the students who competed in this year's School Spelling Bee! Spartan Nation is very proud of these students for representing academics in our school. Thank you to our amazing staff who helped with this educational spelling program and fundraiser. Good Luck, Emma, at the State Spelling Bee!” expressed Lisa Dreier, TAG Instructor.
2022 Spelling Bee Elem and MS Test Results
1st grade-
1.Huxley Gross
2. Amelia Creek
3. Theo King
4. Bo Bartz
2nd Grade
1.Hannah Weidemeyer
2. Hadley Andersen
3. Cooper Melanson
4. Harper Rasmussen
5. Summer Pedersen
3rd Grade
1.Brey Hansen
2. Logan Weidemeyer
3. Joseph Yock
4. Lane Christensen
5. Thomas Johnson
4th Grade
1.Lexi Brown
2. Nora Bieker
3. Caden Akers
4. Peyton Madsen
5. Clara King
5th Grade
1.Joshlynn Jacobsen
2. Brooklyn Brabham
3. Aubrey Nelson
4. Olivia Poldberg
5. Ryleigh Anthofer
6. Karson Johnson
7. Addison Wiemann
6th Grade
1.Zoey Rasmussen
2. Brooklyn Snider
3. Liv Inmann
4. Jack Hansen
5. Jaylen Malloy
7th Grade
1.Michelle Wilson
2. Brooklyn Flathers
3. Fred Harris
4. Kylie Christensen
5. Skylee Krogh
8th Grade
1.Emma Reinhardt
2. Sophie Kitelinger
3. Austin Rasmussen
4. Jaelynn Petersen
5. Mara Christensen
6. Carter Weimann