Chassity and Joel Musfeldt of Audubon are the parents of a baby girl, born Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. She has been named Madison Eileen, weighed 7 lbs. and was 19 inches long.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic officer on leave after misconduct, perjury charges filed
- Atlantic Homecoming Today!
- PREP VOLLEYBALL REPORT: Trojans dominate at the net, down Denison-Schleswig
- PREP FOOTBALL: ADM distances itself from Atlantic in 2nd half
- Apple Days are coming up at the Orchard!
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Homecoming, ADM call for Trojans
- Truck strikes house, causes $50,000 damage
- Area monument business opens branch in Atlantic
- Burn for books
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojan volleyball picks up home split
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.