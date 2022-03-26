A Chili Supper Benefit for Maddie, daughter of Shawn Vandeboe and Jerica Slight from Atlantic, will be held on Monday on The Venue in Atlantic, located at 307 Walnut Street, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is a $10 donation for adults and $6 donation for children. Proceeds will help with medical bills and expenses for Maddie and her family as she fights Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, and silent auction items available. For more information or to donate call Jess at 712-254-0708, Haley at 712-249-4800 or Michelle at 402-650-7433.
