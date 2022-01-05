Farmers Coffee Series
Join us for the annual Farmers Coffee Series at the Guthrie County ISU Extension office on the first Thursday of each month from now until March! All events are free thanks to our generous sponsors!
All coffees will be held from 9:30-11 a.m.
Jan. 6 – Rural Security with the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department sponsored by Peoples Bank.
Feb. 3 - Managing Cost of Production through Agronomics - Farm Bill with Mike Witt, ISU Agronomist and Tim Christensen, ISU Farm Management Specialist sponsored by Edward Jones – Melissa Loest.
March 3 - Resilient Working Lands: Using Natural Resources to Create Returns with Catherine DeLong, ISU Water Quality Program Manager sponsored by Iowa Trust and Savings Bank.
Contact our office at 641.747.2276 with questions or to register.
Spend Smart Eat Smart Recipes
Chicken, Corn and Rice Casserole
INGREDIENTS
• 1 tablespoon oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
• 1 cup onion, diced (1 medium onion)
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 1/2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
• 1 cup instant brown rice, uncooked
• 2 cups frozen vegetables (broccoli, carrots, corn, mixed vegetables, peas)
• 2 cups cooked chicken (shredded or cut up)
• 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes.
2. Add chicken broth. Heat to boiling. Stir in rice and frozen vegetables.
3. Reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
4. Add chicken and cheese. Stir constantly until chicken is heated through and cheese is melted.
Cheesy Chicken Casserole
INGREDIENTS
• 1 tablespoon oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
• 1 cup onion, diced (1 medium onion)
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 1/2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
• 1 cup instant brown rice, uncooked
• 2 cups frozen vegetables (broccoli, carrots, corn, mixed vegetables, peas)
• 2 cups cooked chicken (shredded or cut up)
• 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes.
2. Add chicken broth. Heat to boiling. Stir in rice and frozen vegetables.
3. Reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
4. Add chicken and cheese. Stir constantly until chicken is heated through and cheese is melted.