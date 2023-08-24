Award Winner: Jaquie Freund
Parents: LaNette and John Freund
Club: Washington G.E.M.
Certificate Sponsor: Nishnabotna Questers
This award is given by the Nishnabotna Questers to a Cass County organization that carries on history (for example Hitchcock House, Museums, other local historical venues, etc.) in the name of the 4-Her. Items were evaluated by committee members who decided if the exhibit meets the criteria. The item needs to be restored to original condition. Projects in furniture, appliances, or groupings are acceptable. Exhibitor must include the approximate cost of the item and restoration.