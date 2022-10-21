AUDUBON - The Audubon Fire Department was awarded a grain rescue tube and the specialized training to help in case of grain bin entrapments in the area, thanks to resources from Nationwide and Heritage Insurance, through Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos