ATLANTIC — Cass County Supervisor, John P. Hartkopf, has announced his re-election campaign for District 3.
Hartkopf is currently finishing his first term as a County Supervisor. He has a long history of successful community service and has diligently worked as a Supervisor to enhance County government and to improve Cass County in general. Along with the normal Supervisor duties, he has focused on economic development and mental health services for Cass County.
Hartkopf successfully led in the negotiations to keep Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Zion in Atlantic, keeping services for 1,900 individual Cass County residents and saving 41 county jobs.
Hartkopf assisted in the merger of these organizations into “Zion Integrated Behavior Health” for financial stability and enhanced service to the community.
He also serves on the Governing Board of the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region providing extensive services to Cass County.
He also serves on the CADCO, CABEDA, and Valley Business Park boards. After several years of extensive research, investigations, updated surveys, and cost estimates it was clear that the interstate natural gas transmission lines, NNG’s encroachment regulations, and because of a number of other issues, that it was not economically feasible to develop the property. The Cass-Audubon VBP Board unanimously voted to sell the property bringing in 2.55 million dollars. The Cass monies will go to the Glacier Road Business Park which already has the basic infrastructure and recently obtained the Atlas Crane Company and is currently negotiating with other prospects.
Hartkopf is a graduate of the University of Iowa. He was President of Allied Engineering Company from 1984-2014, Chairperson of the Atlantic Municipal Utilities, Chairperson of the MBI Government Affairs and Director. He co-founded the Iowa Competitive Bidding Alliance to protect tax payers in public works and has over 30 years experience in dealing with government at the federal, state, and local levels.
He looks forward to serving Cass County in his second term.