The dancing and desserts are back! So get your Irish on and come to the St. Patrick’s 29th annual Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 18 and enjoy all the fun that is returning!
featured
It's Back: St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance in Audubon on March 18
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- PREP WRESTLING: Caroline Pellett gives back to wrestling
- PREP BASKETBALL: Rasmussen a 1st team all-Hawkeye Ten'er
- Kimballton native Jensen named to Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame
- ALL-STATE BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Harter earn all-state nods
- Area Police Reports
- Audit finds three items in need of correction in Walnut
- IHSAA announces basketball Hall of Fame inductees
- A View from Here
- 'Tournament Girls Forever': Atlantic resident Roecker reflects on attending state tournament for 43 straight years
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.